ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $70.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at $18,478,867.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 183.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in ExlService by 47.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 56.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.