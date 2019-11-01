Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000.

Shares of JPXN stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

