Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.12 and its 200 day moving average is $349.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $362.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

