Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $479-482 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 1,357,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.74. Evertec has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

