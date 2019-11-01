Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.45.
ES stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20.
In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.