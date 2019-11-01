Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.45.

ES stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

