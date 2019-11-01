Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $259.35. 222,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.27. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $268.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after acquiring an additional 401,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $93,471,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $48,411,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $33,134,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

