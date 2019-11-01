Evans Dixon (ASX:ED1) Shares Up 1.2%

Evans Dixon Ltd (ASX:ED1) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.85 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), 111,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Evans Dixon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, insider David Evans acquired 293,076 shares of Evans Dixon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$215,410.86 ($152,773.66).

Evans Dixon Company Profile (ASX:ED1)

Evans Dixon Limited engages in financial services business in Australia. It operates through three segments: Wealth Advice, Capital Markets, and Funds Management. The Wealth Advice segment offers financial and investment advisory, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation administration, estate planning, and property and insurance advisory services.

