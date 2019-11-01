ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN (NYSEARCA:HOML) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN (NYSEARCA:HOML) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36, 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.