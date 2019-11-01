Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.36

Shares of Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.36 and traded as low as $55.90. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 922 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

About Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

