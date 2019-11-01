Esstra Industries (CVE:ESS) Shares Down 14.3%

Esstra Industries Inc (CVE:ESS)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $938,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Esstra Industries Company Profile (CVE:ESS)

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

