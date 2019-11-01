Essex Savings Bank Sells 2,082 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.3% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dover by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Dover by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

