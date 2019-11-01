Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

