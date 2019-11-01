Essex Savings Bank Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 722,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,136,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $89.66 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19.

