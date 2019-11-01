Essex Savings Bank Has $634,000 Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

