Essex Savings Bank Has $1.08 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.90.

Shares of SYK opened at $216.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,223 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,378. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

