Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $304.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $306.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

