Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

EPRT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

