Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

