Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter.
Shares of ESCA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Escalade
