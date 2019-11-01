Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of ESCA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Escalade alerts:

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.