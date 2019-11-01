Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TXG stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.68. The company had a trading volume of 389,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.69.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total value of C$410,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,073,934.08. Also, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at C$160,400.82.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

