Equities Analysts Set Expectations for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
