Equities Analysts Set Expectations for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

LRLCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. 57,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,982. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.