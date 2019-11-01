Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CTB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 414,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 52.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 38.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

