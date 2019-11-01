Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lendingtree Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lendingtree in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lendingtree from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.33.

TREE traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $365.00. 246,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $199.15 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

