Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alacer Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$57.20 million for the quarter.

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alacer Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of ASR stock opened at C$6.52 on Friday. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

In related news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.99, for a total transaction of C$124,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$667,514.17.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

