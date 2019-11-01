Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Insider Sells $1,265,290.24 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EFX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.70. 770,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,235,000 after purchasing an additional 680,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.