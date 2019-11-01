EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. 419,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 163,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

