EOS (EOS) Price Up 17.9% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. EOS has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00035532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Liqui, CoinEx and Exrates. During the last week, EOS has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,968,303 coins and its circulating supply is 938,268,291 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Koinex, Bibox, QBTC, Liqui, HitBTC, LBank, IDCM, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Poloniex, C2CX, WazirX, OTCBTC, CoinBene, BitFlip, Exrates, Neraex, Exmo, Kuna, RightBTC, Bitbns, CoinEx, Huobi, Coinbe, Hotbit, EXX, CoinExchange, IDAX, Rfinex, Binance, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Bitfinex, Kraken, Ovis, BCEX, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Bithumb, Tidex, Fatbtc, TOPBTC, Coindeal, GOPAX, ABCC, BigONE, Upbit, CPDAX, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Coinone, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Bilaxy, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptomate, COSS, DigiFinex, DOBI trade, OKEx and Tidebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

