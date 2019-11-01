Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,595 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,037,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $228,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,148.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.29. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.