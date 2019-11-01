Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,148 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.