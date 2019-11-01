Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,293,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $585,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,380 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.