Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $88,608.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,413 shares of company stock worth $11,137,210. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $65.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

