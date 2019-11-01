EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Trading 5% Higher

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.20, 317,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 327,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

