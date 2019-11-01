Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

INTC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

