Employers Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 1.3% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

