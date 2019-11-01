Employers Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

