Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

