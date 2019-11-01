Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 29.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $198.35 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

