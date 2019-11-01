Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,216 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,663 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

