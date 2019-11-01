Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

