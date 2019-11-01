Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,407 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In related news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $1,290,630. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

