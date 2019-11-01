Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 201.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

