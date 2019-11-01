Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,260.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,231.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

