Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EME stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. 16,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

