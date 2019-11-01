Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 1,662,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

