Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,920. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

