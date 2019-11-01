Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.57 EPS.

EA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.25. 148,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,767. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

