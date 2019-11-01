Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $117.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. 3,369,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,554. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.