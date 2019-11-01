electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.24% of electroCore worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of electroCore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 7,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECOR. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

