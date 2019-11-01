Eii Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

