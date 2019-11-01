Edge (DADI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $3,786.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.23 or 0.05881058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,964,585 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, KuCoin, FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.